Hajiyev mulls digital co-op, fight against fake news with Chinese minister

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has announced talks with China on digital development and combating disinformation, Report informs.

Hajiyev made the remark on X following a meeting with Zhuang Rongwen, Minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

"Based on the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China with Mr. Zhuang Rongwen, Minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China, we discussed bilateral cooperation between our countries in the field of digital development, social media and fight against disinformation and deepfakes," he wrote.