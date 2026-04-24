Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Hajiyev mulls digital co-op, fight against fake news with Chinese minister

    Foreign policy
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 21:35
    Hajiyev mulls digital co-op, fight against fake news with Chinese minister

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has announced talks with China on digital development and combating disinformation, Report informs.

    Hajiyev made the remark on X following a meeting with Zhuang Rongwen, Minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

    "Based on the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China with Mr. Zhuang Rongwen, Minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China, we discussed bilateral cooperation between our countries in the field of digital development, social media and fight against disinformation and deepfakes," he wrote.

    Zhuang Rongwen Hikmat Hajiyev Azerbaijan-China
    Hikmət Hacıyev çinli nazirlə rəqəmsal sahədə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Гаджиев обсудил с министром Китая цифровое сотрудничество и борьбу с фейками

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