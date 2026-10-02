Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Hajiyev: Amending Armenia's Constitution - final step toward peace treaty

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 09:28
    Hajiyev: Amending Armenia's Constitution - final step toward peace treaty

    Azerbaijan is only waiting for one final step - amending the Constitution of Armenia regarding territorial claims against Azerbaijan - after which a final peace treaty will become a reality, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, peace and security have been established in the South Caucasus, but it is important to ensure their sustainability.

    The long-standing Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict has been settled as Azerbaijan demonstrated strategic patience and leadership, he said.

    "We always said that we won the war, but it was important to do one more thing - win the peace. This was indeed an extremely difficult task requiring strategic thinking, patience, and leadership from the president," the assistant to the president emphasized.

    According to Hajiyev, a de facto peace currently exists in the region.

    "As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, we are living in conditions of peace and even learning to live in conditions of peace. From the first days of our independence, we did not have sufficient peace on the ground. But now we are working hard, and today there is de facto peace in the region. However, peace must not remain only on paper," he noted.

    Hajiyev added that relevant amendments to the Constitution of Armenia are expected for the final conclusion of a peace agreement.

    "We are expecting only one final step - amending the Constitution of Armenia regarding territorial claims against Azerbaijan. After that, I think the final peace agreement will become a reality," he said.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process CAMCA Regional Forum 2026
    Hikmət Hacıyev: Ermənistan Konstitusiyasının dəyişdirilməsi sülh sazişinə doğru son addımdır
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Изменение Конституции Армении - последний шаг к мирному соглашению
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