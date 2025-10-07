Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrives in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2025
- 10:16
Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
According to Report, an honor guard was lined up at the Gabala International Airport in honor of the distinguished guest.
The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan was welcomed at the airport by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and other officials.
