Germany expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan amid Iran's drone attacks
Foreign policy
- 05 March, 2026
- 21:24
Germany has expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan amid Iran's drone attacks, according to a statement by the Embassy of Germany in Baku, Report informs.
"We strongly condemn today's strikes on Nakhchivan by Iranian drones, as well as any actions that pose a threat to Azerbaijan's security. We express our solidarity with Azerbaijan and with those affected by this incident. We continue to closely monitor the situation and the further development of events," the statement said.
