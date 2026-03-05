Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 21:24
    Germany has expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan amid Iran's drone attacks, according to a statement by the Embassy of Germany in Baku, Report informs.

    "We strongly condemn today's strikes on Nakhchivan by Iranian drones, as well as any actions that pose a threat to Azerbaijan's security. We express our solidarity with Azerbaijan and with those affected by this incident. We continue to closely monitor the situation and the further development of events," the statement said.

    Almaniya İranın hücumları fonunda Azərbaycanla həmrəyliyini ifadə edib
    Германия выразила солидарность с Азербайджаном на фоне атак Ирана

