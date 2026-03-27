Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azerbaijan national team opens FIFA Series 2026 against Saint Lucia

    Football
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 14:19
    Azerbaijan national team opens FIFA Series 2026 against Saint Lucia

    The Azerbaijan national football team will play its first match in the international tournament FIFA Series 2026, on March 27, Report informs.

    The team coached by Aykhan Abbasov will face Saint Lucia.

    The match will kick off at 19:00 (GMT+4) at the Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit.

    The referee of the game will be Georgian official Giorgi Kruashvili.

    On March 30, Azerbaijan will play Sierra Leone at the same venue.

    FIFA Series 2026 Azerbaijan national football team Aykhan Abbasov Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium Giorgi Kruashvili
    Azərbaycan millisi "FIFA Series – 2026" turnirində ilk oyununa çıxır
    Сборная Азербайджана по футболу проведет первый матч в турнире FIFA Series – 2026

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