Azerbaijan national team opens FIFA Series 2026 against Saint Lucia

The Azerbaijan national football team will play its first match in the international tournament FIFA Series 2026, on March 27, Report informs.

The team coached by Aykhan Abbasov will face Saint Lucia.

The match will kick off at 19:00 (GMT+4) at the Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit.

The referee of the game will be Georgian official Giorgi Kruashvili.

On March 30, Azerbaijan will play Sierra Leone at the same venue.