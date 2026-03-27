Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Benny Prasad: Karabakh shows rapid pace of revival

    Karabakh
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 14:05
    Benny Prasad: Karabakh shows rapid pace of revival

    The scale of reconstruction in Karabakh, along with the quality of new roads and buildings, clearly demonstrates the region's rapid revival, Indian traveler Benny Prasad, who is visiting Azerbaijan's liberated territories as part of an international travelers' group, told Report.

    According to him, this was his second trip to Karabakh, and the changes since his first visit left a strong impression: "Since my last visit, amazing changes have taken place here. Roads, buildings, the overall atmosphere, and the revival of the city – all of this is simply admirable."

    Prasad, who holds the world record for fastest travel to every country, noted that it was difficult for him to single out one place: "Every stop along the route is uniquely special. Both Aghdam and Shusha are beautiful, each with its own distinct character."

    He added that he would like to return to Azerbaijan: "The people here are amazing. I would love to come back with my wife and spend more time. This is one of the places in the world where you want to stay longer."

    On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.

    Benny Prasad International travelers Azerbaijan's liberated territories NomadMania club Harry Mitsidis
    Benni Prasad: Qarabağ sürətli dirçəliş templəri nümayiş etdirir
    Бенни Прасад: Карабах демонстрирует быстрые темпы возрождения

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