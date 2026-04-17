President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Northern Cyprus in Antalya

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Tufan Erhürman on April 17 in Antalya, Report informs.

The head of state extended his congratulations to Tufan Erhürman on his election as the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Tufan Erhürman expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

During the conversation, they touched upon the consistent support provided by Azerbaijan to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

President Tufan Erhürman thanked the Azerbaijani leader.

Stating that Azerbaijan has always stood by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that this support will continue in the future.

The meeting highlighted the significance of the 3rd meeting of the friendship groups of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and the Assembly of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which was held in Baku this April.

The parties underlined the importance of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus joining the Organization of Turkic States as an observer. They also discussed cooperation in several fields.