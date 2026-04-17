Meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council underway in Baku

A meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council is taking place in Baku on Friday, with representatives of business and government agencies from both countries participating, Report informs.

The council's co-chairs are Emin Aghalarov, President of Agalarov Development, and Alexey Repik, Chairman of the All-Russian public organization "Business Russia."

The event will feature speeches by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, as well as Fuad Nagiyev, Head of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, and Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of AZPROMO and Deputy Chairman of the Business Council.

Furthermore, an agreement is scheduled to be signed between Technopolis Khimgrad JSC and Next-T JSC regarding the intentions of Next-T Group to become a resident.