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    Mustafayev: Azerbaijan, Russia discussed tariff regulation parameters

    Business
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 11:44
    Mustafayev: Azerbaijan, Russia discussed tariff regulation parameters

    Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed tariff regulation parameters at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council in Baku, Report informs.

    "During yesterday's intergovernmental commission meeting, specific agreements were reached in the transport and logistics sector, key goals and implementation deadlines were identified, as well as tariff regulation parameters. Issues related to increasing freight volumes were discussed, relevant instructions were given for specific measures, and we expect practical results to be achieved as soon as possible," the deputy prime minister emphasized.

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