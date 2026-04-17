Mustafayev: Infrastructure on border with Iran to allow for passage of up to 1,000 trucks per day

Infrastructure on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border will allow for the passage of up to 1,000 trucks per day, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council in Baku, Report informs.

"Earlier, together with the Russian delegation, we inspected key components of the new branches of the North-South and East-West International Transport Corridors, including the highway toward the village of Agband, the road bridge, and the border crossings under construction on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border. This infrastructure will ensure the throughput of up to 1,000 trucks per day," Mustafayev noted.