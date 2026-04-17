Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    Mustafayev: Infrastructure on border with Iran to allow for passage of up to 1,000 trucks per day

    Infrastructure
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 11:41
    Mustafayev: Infrastructure on border with Iran to allow for passage of up to 1,000 trucks per day

    Infrastructure on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border will allow for the passage of up to 1,000 trucks per day, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council in Baku, Report informs.

    "Earlier, together with the Russian delegation, we inspected key components of the new branches of the North-South and East-West International Transport Corridors, including the highway toward the village of Agband, the road bridge, and the border crossings under construction on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border. This infrastructure will ensure the throughput of up to 1,000 trucks per day," Mustafayev noted.

    Shahin Mustafayev Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council Azerbaijan-Iran border
    Şahin Mustafayev: "İranla sərhəddəki infrastrukturla sutkada minə yaxın yük maşını buraxılacaq"
    Мустафаев: Инфраструктура на границе с Ираном позволит пропускать до 1 тыс. грузовиков в сутки

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