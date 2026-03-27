IDF says it completes wide-scale wave of strikes on Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the completion of a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting the central part of the Iranian capital, Report informs via Al Arabiya.

Israel's military said it carried out strikes on targets in Tehran early Friday, nearly a month into the Middle East war.

A brief military statement said Israeli forces "completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran."

The military said in a separate statement that it had also struck "ballistic missiles and aerial defense systems production sites across Iran."

It reported hitting missile launchers and storage sites in western Iran, as well as missile production sites in the capital.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Gulf countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace. Shortly after launching a joint operation against Iran, armed conflict between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah resumed.