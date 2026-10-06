Germany and Azerbaijan seek to deepen economic cooperation

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Germany and Azerbaijan intend to expand economic cooperation, including through closer integration of companies from the two countries into production and supply chains, AHK Azerbaijan Executive Director Nargis Wieck said at the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Connectivity.

According to Wieck, cited by Report, Germany and Azerbaijan already have strong trade and economic ties, but cooperation needs to move beyond traditional trade and develop new areas.

She said connectivity is becoming particularly important in this context, including regional integration, green and digital corridors, and the Middle Corridor.

Wieck also noted that the recently established German-Azerbaijani Business Council provides a basis for structured dialogue between the government and business community. The council is expected to help identify new opportunities, remove existing barriers and develop concrete projects between German and Azerbaijani partners.

"AHK Azerbaijan can contribute by bringing together representatives of businesses, government agencies, financial institutions and other partners," Wieck said.