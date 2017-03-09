 Top
    French citizens living in Azerbaijan will be able to vote in elections

    French diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan to open a polling station during elections

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Citizens of France living in Azerbaijan will be able to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

    Report informs citing the French embassy, a polling station will be opened in the French diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan during the elections.

    French citizens will be able to vote in the parliamentary elections on June 4 and 8, as well voting in the presidential elections will be held on April 23 and May 7.  

