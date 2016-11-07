Former Ambassador: Differences in customs issues may slow down trade between Azerbaijan and Iran

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We have differences rather than challenges over customs issues, and it is important to solve them since any delay will slow down trade between the two countries”.

Report informs, Iran's former ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen told the Tehran Times.

The differences, however, are not related to the two countries themselves but to different standards defined by larger international frameworks, according to Pakaeen.

"Geographically speaking, Azerbaijan sees itself part of the European zone and has to meet relevant standards. This is while Iran is a member of the Economic Cooperation Organization with different standard sets".

According to the publication, Iranian companies have already invested $2.6 billion in Azerbaijan. About $145 million of the total amount has gone to the non-oil sector. This is while some 450 companies with Iranian share operate in Azerbaijan.