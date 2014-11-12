Foreign Ministry of Latvia: Azerbaijan plays significant role in the context of Eastern Partnership

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Latvia’s Ambassador-at-Large for the Eastern Partnership, Juris Poikāns, visited Azerbaijan to provide information about the priorities for Latvia’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2015, Report informs citing the press-service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia. In Baku Juris Poikāns met with several high-ranking officials including the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev, and the Deputy Head of the Administration of the President, Head of Foreign Relations Department, Novruz Mammadov Yuris Poikans significant role of Azerbaijan in the context of the Eastern Partnership, especially commending active and constructive cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan in the field of energy supply.

Mr Poikāns emphasized the significance of the participation by the President of Azerbaijan in the Eastern Partnership Summit to be held in Riga on 21-22 May 2015.

"Both Latvian and Azerbaijani officials spoke positively about the quality of economic and political cooperation between both countries. The Azerbaijan officials expressed hope that Latvia as the next country presiding over the EU Council, will contribute to strengthening the EU’s relations with Azerbaijan. Amb. Poikāns confirmed Latvia’s readiness to support and promote the dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan" said in a statement of the press-service.