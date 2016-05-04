 Top
    Close photo mode

    Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic met in Prague

    The sides discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation, Eastern Partnership program

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ On a visit to Prague, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Czech counterpart Lubomir Zaoralek.

    Report informs, the sides discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation, the Eastern Partnership program and exchanged views on important regional and global issues.

    Notably, a day ago E.Mammadyarov has left for Prague to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary) and Eastern Partnership (Azerbaijan, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi