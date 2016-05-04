Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic met in Prague

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ On a visit to Prague, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Czech counterpart Lubomir Zaoralek.

Report informs, the sides discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation, the Eastern Partnership program and exchanged views on important regional and global issues.

Notably, a day ago E.Mammadyarov has left for Prague to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary) and Eastern Partnership (Azerbaijan, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia).