    Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Netherlands hold political consultations in Vienna

    Foreign policy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 17:04
    Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Netherlands hold political consultations in Vienna

    Azerbaijan"s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Netherlands" Minister of Foreign Affairs David van Weel on the sidelines of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna.

    According to Report, the information was released by Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The sides emphasized the importance of the political consultations mechanism between the foreign ministries of the two countries for discussing the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, contacts within various international events, and reciprocal visits between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.

