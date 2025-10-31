Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Foreign policy
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 11:50
    Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss regional issues in Samarkand

    On the sidelines of the UNESCO General Conference held in Samarkand, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili, the Azerbaijan MFA said on X, Report informs.

    The ministers discussed the political, security, economic, and humanitarian dimensions of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, and exchanged views on key regional issues.

    Both sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of bilateral ties, emphasizing that active political dialogue at the leadership level forms a solid foundation for this partnership.

    The importance of joint efforts toward lasting peace and stability in the region was underlined.

    UNESCO General Conference Jeyhun Bayramov Maka Botchorishvili Azerbaijan Georgia
    Azərbaycan və Gürcüstanın XİN başçıları Səmərqənddə regional məsələləri müzakirə ediblər
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Грузии обсудили укрепление региональной стабильности

