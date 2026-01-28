Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and China hold expanded-format talks – UPDATE

Azerbaijan"s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and China"s Foreign Minister Wang Yi held expanded-format talks in Beijing.

According to Report, which cites Azerbaijan"s Foreign Ministry's post on X, during the talks, the ministers reviewed the current state and future prospects of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, and underscored the importance of high-level political dialogue and regular contacts between the two countries" foreign ministries.

"Particular attention during the discussions was paid to deepening economic and trade cooperation, investment opportunities, transport corridors, energy cooperation, as well as collaboration in the fields of innovation and digital development," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry added that the sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues, highlighting the importance of cooperation within multilateral frameworks.

"The foreign ministers expressed confidence that this visit would contribute to the further strengthening of bilateral relations and the expansion of practical cooperation across a wide range of areas," the ministry said.

