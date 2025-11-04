Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Algeria commence talks

    • 04 November, 2025
    • 14:38
    Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Algeria commence talks

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is holding a meeting with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, in Algiers, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a post on social media platform X, according to Report.

    Bayramov arrived in Algeria on an official visit on November 3. The trip includes meetings with senior Algerian officials.

