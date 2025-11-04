Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Algeria commence talks
Foreign policy
- 04 November, 2025
- 14:38
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is holding a meeting with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, in Algiers, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a post on social media platform X, according to Report.
Bayramov arrived in Algeria on an official visit on November 3. The trip includes meetings with senior Algerian officials.
Happening now: Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of the People's Democratic Republic of #Algeria @AhmedAttaf_Dz is welcoming the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of #Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov @Algeria_MFA in… pic.twitter.com/1O58EI3G3N— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 4, 2025
