Azerbaijani FM to attend NATO Resolute Support Mission

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will participate at the NATO Resolute Support Mission.

Report informs, ministerial meeting to be held in Brussels on December 1-2, 2015.

Elmar Mammadyarov will deliver a speech and hold bilateral meetings.

From Brussels Elmar Mammadyarov will travel to Belgrade, where he will attend the annual meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OSCE on December 3-4.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers of 57 OSCE member states will discuss the results of Serbia's chairmanship in the organization, as well as the most pressing issues of the OSCE.