Foreign diplomats briefed on Azerbaijan's Great Return program

Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Fuad Huseynov, informed a group of foreign diplomats in Azerbaijan about the country's Great Return program, Report informs, citing the Committee.

The event was organized jointly by ADA University, the Institute for Development and Diplomacy, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of the Caspian Basin Studies Program.

During the session, Huseynov delivered a lecture titled "Solving the IDP problem in Azerbaijan – long-term displacement and the long-awaited Return."

He noted that as a result of Armenia's occupation and deportation policy, more than one million Azerbaijani citizens were forced to live as refugees and IDPs for decades, often in incomplete buildings, basements, and dormitories under harsh conditions.

Huseynov emphasized that the restoration and sustainable development of liberated territories and ensuring the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of former IDPs are now key priorities of state policy. These measures contribute not only to internal stability but also to regional peace and security. The Great Return is identified as one of the main directions in the country's long-term development strategy, "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development."

He added that large-scale infrastructure projects are underway in the liberated areas. The First State Program on the Great Return also prioritizes efficient organization of resettlement, awareness campaigns, a dedicated hotline service, and reintegration efforts.

Huseynov stressed that Armenia's mass mining of the formerly occupied territories remains a major obstacle to the return process and said Azerbaijan continues to seek international cooperation to address the issue. He also underlined that Azerbaijan is building a model of post-conflict rehabilitation and reintegration recognized globally for its effectiveness.

The Deputy Chairman noted that serious steps are being taken toward achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, mentioning that in August of this year, both countries' leaders signed a peace memorandum in the United States at the initiative of President Donald Trump, marking a new phase of relations in the region.

The event concluded with the screening of films and video clips dedicated to the Great Return.