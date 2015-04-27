Foreign and Emergy Situations Ministries take steps to evacuate Azerbaijani citizens from Nepal

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Azerbaijani Embassy to India in coordination with each other are taking steps to evacuate Azerbaijanis from the disaster area in Nepal.

Report was told by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, now Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on sending humanitarian aid to Nepal.

"According to our data, there are 14 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 of them are children.They will be evacuated from Nepal by the plane, if they will express a similar desire", H. Hajiyev said, adding that currently the Azerbaijani Embassy to India solving all technical questions.

On April 25, as a result of devastating earthquake measuring 7.8 points in Nepal, the number of deaths exceeded 3 thousand people, more than 6.8 thousand people injured.