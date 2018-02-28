Foreign Affairs Committees of Turkey-Azerbaijan-Georgia Parliaments hold trilateral meeting

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ The trilateral meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Parliaments of Turkey-Azerbaijan-Georgia was held today in Ankara.

A Protocol on Cooperation was signed.

Report informs, Chairman of Milli Majlis Committee on international and inter-parliamentary relations Samad Seyidov, MPs Sevinj Fataliyeva, Asim Mollazade and Javanshir Feyziyev represented Azerbaijan at meeting.

Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Volkan Bozkır, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Parliament of Georgia Sofo Katsarava and MPs representing both countries attended the meeting.

A number of regional issues were discussed at the meeting. The delegations exchanged views on the development of joint cooperation in international organizations. At the end of the event a Foreign Affairs Committees of the Parliaments of three countries signed Protocol on Cooperation.

Notably, the meeting participants are expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, Turkish Grand National Assembly Speaker Ismail Kahraman and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.