Azerbaijan and Latvia FMs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Edgars Rinkēvičs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia within official visit to Latvia. At the meeting the sides expressed their satisfaction with the political dialogue and development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia, Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his congratulations on Latvian Presidency of the Council of the European Union c and and expressed his confidence in successful completion of Latvia’s presidency.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted the strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in energy sector and underlined the importance to develop the strategic partnership in other fields as well. Furthermore, he added that the relations with the EU has to be mutually beneficial.

Giving a brief information about the negotiation process on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highlighted the necessity of demonstrating the unequivocal attitude towards Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict by EU as it is the case with other conflicts. Elmar Mammadyarov stated that, first and foremost, the armed forces of Armenia must to be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as it is demanded by four resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Edgars Rinkēvičs said that Latvia supports the peaceful resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on principles of international law, especially the territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He added that there is a huge potential to develop the economical-trade relations between two countries and expressed interest in attracting Azerbaijani investments to Latvia.

At the meeting views were exchanged on regional developments and the issues of mutual concern.