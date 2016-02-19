 Top
    Azerbaijani and Georgian FMs hold a meeting in Tbilisi

    During the meeting sides discussed bilateral cooperation and the situation in the region

    Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Foreign Minister of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze. 

    Report informs, the meeting was held within the framework of the fifth trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, which will be held in Tbilisi today.

    During the meeting the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including in economy and transport, as well as the situation in the region.

