FM: Glorious tricolor flag waves across all of Azerbaijan's territories
Foreign policy
- 09 November, 2025
- 13:14
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of National Flag Day, Report informs.
In a post shared on his X account, Bayramov emphasized that the glorious tricolor flag - a symbol of the country's independence and sovereignty - is now proudly waving across all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.
"Our flag, a source of national pride, flies thanks to the ultimate sacrifice of our martyrs. I honor the cherished memory of all who gave their lives for it," he wrote.
