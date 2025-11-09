Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Foreign policy
    • 09 November, 2025
    • 13:14
    FM: Glorious tricolor flag waves across all of Azerbaijan's territories

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of National Flag Day, Report informs.

    In a post shared on his X account, Bayramov emphasized that the glorious tricolor flag - a symbol of the country's independence and sovereignty - is now proudly waving across all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

    "Our flag, a source of national pride, flies thanks to the ultimate sacrifice of our martyrs. I honor the cherished memory of all who gave their lives for it," he wrote.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijan National Flag Day
    Ceyhun Bayramov: Şanlı üçrəngli bayrağımız bütün suveren Azərbaycan ərazilərində dalğalanır
    Джейхун Байрамов: Поздравляю наш народ с Днем государственного флага Азербайджана

