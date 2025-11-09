FM: Glorious tricolor flag waves across all of Azerbaijan's territories

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of National Flag Day, Report informs.

In a post shared on his X account, Bayramov emphasized that the glorious tricolor flag - a symbol of the country's independence and sovereignty - is now proudly waving across all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

"Our flag, a source of national pride, flies thanks to the ultimate sacrifice of our martyrs. I honor the cherished memory of all who gave their lives for it," he wrote.