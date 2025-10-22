FM: Cargo shipment via East-West route through Azerbaijan up by 90%
- 22 October, 2025
- 14:23
The volume of cargo transported via the East-West route through Azerbaijan has increased by 90 percent (for the past three years), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna, Report informs.
Bayramov noted that the transport and communications sector has always been one of the most important topics in EU-Azerbaijan relations:
"Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, this issue has become even more relevant. If the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) route is implemented, it could enable the transportation of 15 million tons of cargo. This also presents significant opportunities for Asian countries," he said.
