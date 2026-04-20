FM Bayramov, UNESCAP official mull co-op
Foreign policy
- 20 April, 2026
- 15:56
Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with the UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana on the sidelines of the 82nd session of UNESCAP, Report informs.
"The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCAP. Azerbaijan's growing role in regional and international platforms was highlighted. Opportunities for joint initiatives in energy, transport, digitalization, trade facilitation, green growth, and human capital development were discussed," the Azerbaijan MFA said on X.
Latest News
20:37
Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shutOther countries
20:15
Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on IranOther countries
19:57
Photo
Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural developmentEconomy
19:45
Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stabilityOther countries
19:33
Photo
Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits AzerbaijanMilitary
19:16
Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarmOther countries
19:04
Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election winOther countries
18:51
Azerbaijan's persimmon exports fall in Jan-MarBusiness
18:44