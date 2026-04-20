Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    FM Bayramov, UNESCAP official mull co-op

    Foreign policy
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 15:56
    FM Bayramov, UNESCAP official mull co-op

    Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with the UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana on the sidelines of the 82nd session of UNESCAP, Report informs.

    "The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCAP. Azerbaijan's growing role in regional and international platforms was highlighted. Opportunities for joint initiatives in energy, transport, digitalization, trade facilitation, green growth, and human capital development were discussed," the Azerbaijan MFA said on X.

    Jeyhun Bayramov UNESCAP Azerbaijan
    Ceyhun Bayramov BMT rəsmisi ilə Azərbaycanın beynəlxalq rolunu müzakirə edib
    Байрамов и Алишахбана обсудили сотрудничество Азербайджана с ЭСКАТО

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