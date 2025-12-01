FM: Azerbaijani President's positive approach to Northern Cyprus empowers Turkish Cypriots
Foreign policy
- 01 December, 2025
- 14:54
Despite all the problems, the positive approach applied by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, with great courage and sincerity, towards both the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and its President, empowers the Turkish Cypriots, Tahsin Ertugruloglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the TRNC, said in an interview with Report.
The minister highlighted that Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Northern Cyprus trilateral cooperation exists in a certain form – at the level of political parties, inter-parliamentary friendship groups, etc.
