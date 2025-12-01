Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    FM: Azerbaijani President's positive approach to Northern Cyprus empowers Turkish Cypriots

    Foreign policy
    01 December, 2025
    • 14:54
    FM: Azerbaijani President's positive approach to Northern Cyprus empowers Turkish Cypriots

    Despite all the problems, the positive approach applied by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, with great courage and sincerity, towards both the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and its President, empowers the Turkish Cypriots, Tahsin Ertugruloglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the TRNC, said in an interview with Report.

    The minister highlighted that Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Northern Cyprus trilateral cooperation exists in a certain form – at the level of political parties, inter-parliamentary friendship groups, etc.

