FM: Azerbaijan supports dialogue within CIS

Azerbaijan remains a supporter of dialogue and shared progress within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on X, Report informs.

"Attended and addressed the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Dushanbe.

Reaffirmed Azerbaijan"s commitment to strengthening cooperation within CIS across cultural and economic & other areas.

Highlighted the successful hosting of the 3rd CIS Games, Lachin"s status as CIS Cultural Capital 2025, growing trade ties, and the need for joint action against terrorism & transnational crime.

Paid tribute to those affected by the Chernobyl tragedy, including Azerbaijani citizens who took part in its aftermath.

Azerbaijan remains a supporter of dialogue & shared progress within the CIS," reads the post.