    FM: Azerbaijan's efforts are aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 10:26
    Cooperation among Turkic States has expanded across more than 35 areas-including political, economic, and cultural sectors-within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Gabala on October 7, Report informs.

    Bayramov noted that the foundation of the OTS, based on a shared language, history, and traditions, was laid with the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement. He emphasized that in a time when trust in international institutions is weakening, the dynamic and trust-based collaboration among OTS member states is not only a source of pride but also strengthens hope for the future.

    "At today's meeting, we will hear proposals from member states aimed at strengthening our organization. The decision, initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, to hold two OTS summits annually has created an opportunity for more agile and in-depth dialogue on cooperation," Bayramov stated.

    He also underscored the importance of unity and political coordination in the face of global and regional security challenges.

    "In the emerging international security architecture, the OTS has the potential to play an even more significant role as a symbol of unity," Bayramov said.

    Referring to Azerbaijan's efforts to normalize relations with Armenia, Bayramov described Baku's approach as consistent and purposeful, "aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region."

    Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijan OTS Armenia Nakhchivan agreement peace
