    FM: Azerbaijan and South Africa keen to sign 7 memorandums

    Maite Nkoana-Mashabane: South Africa plans to open a diplomaric mission in Baku

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and South Africa are ready to sign 7 memorandums, which will cover various areas, including air transport.

    Report informs, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Maite Nkoana-Mashabene said at a briefing on a visit to Azerbaijan.

    She also noted that South Africa is interested in raising diplomatic consultations with Azerbaijan to the inter-state level: "This visit has substantive results on which we can continue to work."

    Answering the question of reporters, M. Nkoane-Mashabane also said that South Africa plans to open a diplomatic mission in Baku.

