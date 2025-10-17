Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan inspects restoration progress at Basilica of Saint Paul Outside Walls in Vatican

    Foreign policy
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 08:28
    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan inspects restoration progress at Basilica of Saint Paul Outside Walls in Vatican

    On October 16, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, accompanied by Cardinal James Harvey, the Archpriest of the Papal Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls, visited the Basilica in the Vatican City to review the progress of restoration and construction work carried out with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Priest Don Lodovico Turrisi and architect Marco Ciriachi provided First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva with detailed information about the Basilica and the restoration process there.

    The Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls is the second largest church in Vatican City after St. Peter's Basilica and was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1980. Built over the burial site of Saint Paul the Apostle, the Basilica is one of the four major papal basilicas in Rome and is regarded as one of the most sacred and historically significant monuments of the Roman Catholic Church. Inside the Basilica, mosaic portraits of all popes from St. Peter to the present day are displayed. Located away from the bustling environment of the Vatican, the Basilica stands out for its calm and spiritual atmosphere.

    On September 11, 2024, within the framework of the "Jubilee Year," celebrated by the Holy See every 25 years, a document was signed between the Governorate of Vatican City State and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to ensure the preservation and restoration of the marble coverings and decorative elements of Saint Paul's Basilica. The document was signed by former President of the Governorate Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga and Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov.

    Mehriban Aliyeva Vatican Papal Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls
    Photo
    Mehriban Əliyeva Vatikanda Müqəddəs Pavel Bazilikasında həyata keçirilən bərpa işləri ilə tanış olub
    Photo
    Первый вице-президент Азербайджана ознакомилась с ходом реставрационных работ в соборе Святого Павла

    Latest News

    08:44
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on Fuzuli City Day

    Domestic policy
    08:35
    Photo

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visits Europe's largest pediatric hospital Bambino Gesù

    Foreign policy
    08:28
    Photo

    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan inspects restoration progress at Basilica of Saint Paul Outside Walls in Vatican

    Foreign policy
    08:21
    Photo

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets Archpriest of Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside Walls in Vatican

    Foreign policy
    08:14
    Photo

    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening ceremony of restoration project of Catacombs of Commodilla in Vatican

    Foreign policy
    08:07

    Trump says he hopes to meet with Putin within two weeks

    Other countries
    08:00

    Trump says Alaska summit laid foundation for his future meeting with Putin

    Other countries
    07:07

    Trump announces upcoming meeting with Putin in Budapest

    Other countries
    00:05

    Five years pass since another deadly missile attack on Ganja by Armenia

    Karabakh
    All News Feed