First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, attend tree planting ceremony in Vatican Gardens

On October 17, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, and Sister Raffaella Petrini, President of the Governorate of Vatican City State, participated in a tree planting ceremony in the Vatican Gardens, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The pomegranate tree, a gift from the Azerbaijani side to the Holy See, symbolizes the source of life, family integrity, abundance, and fertility in Azerbaijan. It was mentioned that the pomegranate, which has many useful properties, is widely used in various aspects of the Azerbaijani culture.

The pomegranate tree planted in the Vatican Gardens, which are of great historical, architectural and religious importance, will embody the friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See.

Expressing her profound gratitude to Mehriban Aliyeva for this valuable gift from the Azerbaijani side, Sister Raffaella Petrini, President of the Governorate of Vatican City State, underlined that it will become a crucial symbol of the friendship and cooperation consistently advancing between the two countries.