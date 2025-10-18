Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, attend tree planting ceremony in Vatican Gardens

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 09:05
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, attend tree planting ceremony in Vatican Gardens

    On October 17, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, and Sister Raffaella Petrini, President of the Governorate of Vatican City State, participated in a tree planting ceremony in the Vatican Gardens, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The pomegranate tree, a gift from the Azerbaijani side to the Holy See, symbolizes the source of life, family integrity, abundance, and fertility in Azerbaijan. It was mentioned that the pomegranate, which has many useful properties, is widely used in various aspects of the Azerbaijani culture.

    The pomegranate tree planted in the Vatican Gardens, which are of great historical, architectural and religious importance, will embody the friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See.

    Expressing her profound gratitude to Mehriban Aliyeva for this valuable gift from the Azerbaijani side, Sister Raffaella Petrini, President of the Governorate of Vatican City State, underlined that it will become a crucial symbol of the friendship and cooperation consistently advancing between the two countries.

    Mehriban Aliyeva tree planting Vatican
    Photo
    Mehriban Əliyeva və ailə üzvləri Vatikan bağlarında ağacəkmə mərasimində iştirak ediblər
    Мехрибан Алиева и члены ее семьи приняли участие в церемонии посадки деревьев в садах Ватикана

    Latest News

    09:11
    Photo

    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visits Vatican Apostolic Library

    Foreign policy
    09:08
    Photo

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inspects restoration progress at Saint Peter's Basilica

    Foreign policy
    09:05

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, attend tree planting ceremony in Vatican Gardens

    Foreign policy
    09:03
    Photo

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets President of Governorate of Vatican City State

    Foreign policy
    08:50
    Photo

    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva meets Vatican's Secretary of State

    Foreign policy
    08:46

    Poland's LOT Airlines aircraft makes emergency landing in Baku

    Infrastructure
    00:05

    Five years since liberation of Khudafarin bridge from occupation

    Karabakh
    00:00

    Azerbaijan marks 34th anniversary of restored independence

    Domestic policy
    20:55
    Photo

    Calls by Armenian citizens against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and other criminal information examined in court

    Incident
    All News Feed