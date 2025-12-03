Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    First deputy minister: Azerbaijan interested in expanding co-op in cartography, geodesy

    Foreign policy
    03 December, 2025
    • 12:37
    First deputy minister: Azerbaijan interested in expanding co-op in cartography, geodesy

    Azerbaijan attaches great importance to expanding cooperation in cartography and geodesy, First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov said at the Second Meeting of the Heads of Cartographic Institutions of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, the OTS is not only a platform for cooperation but also an important center of geopolitical influence:

    "Within the OTS, cooperation is also expanding in other areas. Today's meeting is of great importance for the application of uniform standards at the regional level and the expansion of joint thematic cartographic work."

    He also emphasized that there is great potential for expanding cartographic cooperation between the OTS countries in the coming period: "Azerbaijan attaches great importance to further expanding cooperation in cartography. Mapping natural resources and the formation of a unified system of regional ecosystems are among the main priorities of the OTS."

    Ismayilov added that the next meeting of the heads of the OTS cartographic institutions will be held in Kazakhstan.

    Rəşad İsmayılov: Azərbaycan xəritəçilik, geodeziya sahələri üzrə əməkdaşlığın genişlənməsinə önəm verir
    Исмаилов: Азербайджан заинтересован в расширении сотрудничества в сфере картографии и геодезии

