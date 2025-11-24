First Azerbaijani–Turkish Think Tank Forum kicks off in Shusha

The First Azerbaijani–Turkish Think Tank Forum, organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), has kicked off in Shusha, Report informs.

The event brings together leaders and researchers from leading analytical institutions of both countries.

Discussions are focused on regional security, foreign policy, economic integration, and prospects for cooperation in transport, communications, and energy.

The First Shusha Forum is considered an important step toward strengthening institutional partnership between Azerbaijani and Turkish think tanks, creating joint research platforms, and coordinating future strategic initiatives.