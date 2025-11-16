Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Fireworks display was held in honor of heads of state participating in the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 09:04
    On November 15, a fireworks display was held in honor of the heads of state participating in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Report informs.

    Daşkənddə Mərkəzi Asiya Sammitində iştirak edən dövlət başçılarının şərəfinə atəşfəşanlıq olub
    В Ташкенте состоялся салют в честь глав государств, принимающих участие в саммите ЦА

