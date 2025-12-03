Federation president: Azerbaijani rescuers making rapid progress

The level of training of Azerbaijani rescuers is rapidly improving, Alexander Chupriyan, president of the International Fire and Rescue Federation, told Report.

"Azerbaijan (Azerbaijani rescuers) is progressing right before our eyes," he said.

He noted that he first visited Azerbaijan in 2008 and has seen dramatic changes in the level of rescuer training and the work of the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"This is a completely different ministry, completely different in terms of equipment, staffing, and training," he said.

Speaking about the 26th International Conference of Heads of Fire and Rescue Services being held in Baku, he noted that ministerial-level contacts are taking place both on the sidelines and at the main event, improving coordination and communication.

"Current communication, even informal, is extremely valuable. Because we're not just representing sports; we're talking about the fire and rescue service, that is, about training, changes, and technologies. This is a complex of activities aimed at ensuring the safety of our countries," Chupriyan emphasized.

The International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers was established in 2001 by decision of the First World Conference of Chiefs of Fire and Rescue Services and unites firefighters and rescuers from 33 countries.