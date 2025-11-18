Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US
    Farid Shafiyev: US interest in South Caucasus rising

    Foreign policy
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 12:07
    Farid Shafiyev: US interest in South Caucasus rising

    At present, US interest in the South Caucasus region is on the rise, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Management Board of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), told journalists during the 1st Azerbaijan-United States Think Tank Forum held in Baku on November 18, Report informs.

    Shafiyev noted that the Joint Declaration signed in Washington on August 8, 2025, serves the overall normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the development of US-Azerbaijan relations, and the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus.

    "US interest in the South Caucasus region has increased. Naturally, it is necessary to use this opportunity, since both Azerbaijan and the US have the capacity to do so," Shafiyev noted.

    Fərid Şəfiyev: Hazırda ABŞ-nin Cənubi Qafqaz regionuna marağı artıb
    Фарид Шафиев: Интерес США к региону Южного Кавказа возрос

