Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan is gateway linking Central Asia to global markets

Azerbaijan plays the role of a key gateway connecting Central Asia with European and global markets, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said during his online speech at the Gulf-Central Asia Think Tanks Forum, Report informs.

According to the AIR Center chairman, interest in strengthening ties between Central Asia and the South Caucasus is growing.

He noted that this process is driven by the interplay of economic demands, political calculations, and broader global development trends. Overall, these factors are transforming regional cooperation from merely an option into a strategic necessity.

According to Shafiyev, cooperation with Azerbaijan offers a practical solution that enables reducing dependence on traditional transit corridors and facilitating secure access to European and other global markets:

"In this regard, the development of integrated trade, logistics, and multimodal infrastructure across the Caspian region is of crucial importance. Although Azerbaijan has long been one of the main transit hubs for Central Asian export products, recent geopolitical shifts and targeted infrastructure development have made this route more attractive and practically advantageous. This trend is also reflected in the expanding regional cooperation in trade, energy, and infrastructure."

He added that Azerbaijan's admission to the Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State is a significant turning point.

"For the first time, a country from the South Caucasus has become a full-fledged member of a framework that previously encompassed only Central Asian states. This step strengthens Azerbaijan's role in the regional architecture and opens new opportunities for structured cooperation."