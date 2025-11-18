Expert: US to secure its place in South Caucasus through TRIPP project

The United States will secure its place in the South Caucasus region through the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project, Farhad Mammadov, Director of the Center for Studies of the South Caucasus (CSSC), stated during a panel session of the 1st Azerbaijan-United States Think Tank Forum held in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, Azerbaijan's emerging role in the Middle East aligns with US interests: "Azerbaijan promoted a balanced policy during its conflict with Armenia. Currently, new regional realities are taking shape, and in the context of geopolitical competition, the US is an important strategic partner for Azerbaijan."

Mammadov highlighted that the activities of Armenian lobby groups in the US could hinder peace in the South Caucasus.

"This not only directly harms the peace process but also damages US policy regarding the South Caucasus," he said.