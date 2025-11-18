Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US
    Expert: Analytical centers boost cooperation in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 14:11
    Expert: Analytical centers boost cooperation in South Caucasus

    Think tanks contribute to strengthening peace and expanding cooperation in the South Caucasus, Murad Muradov, deputy director of the Topchubashov Center (a Baku-based think tank), said at the first Azerbaijan-US Forum of Think Tanks, Report informs.

    "The forum focuses on negotiations, risk assessment, and security in the geopolitics of the South Caucasus. The role of think tanks in the current historical period is enormous – they help restore bilateral ties and provide a platform for ongoing dialogue, turning good intentions into tangible results," he said.

    According to the deputy director, the United States is now a key factor promoting peace in the region, and the platform created by think tanks can help countries see the bigger picture and implement these initiatives.

    He also emphasized that the current situation opens up new opportunities for economic cooperation, attracting foreign investment, and strengthening stability in the region.

    "Given the inclusion of Central Asia, conditions are being created for the implementation of large-scale projects and increasing the investment attractiveness of the South Caucasus countries," Muradov added.

    Murad Muradov: Beyin mərkəzləri Cənubi Qafqazda əməkdaşlığın genişlənməsinə töhfə verir
    Мурад Мурадов: Аналитические центры способствуют расширению отрудничества на Южном Кавказе

