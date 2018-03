© Azərbaycanın Bolqarıstandakı səfirliyi

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani ambassador to Bulgaria Nargiz Gurbanova attended the premiere of documentary "The nest of tolerance" in Bulgaria.

Report was informed in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria, former President of Bulgaria Petar Stoyanov also participated at the event.

The film is about saving Jewish community in Bulgaria during World War II and promoting tolerance and multiculturalism in Azerbaijan.