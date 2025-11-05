Event to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Bucharest

An event dedicated to Victory Day, November 8, has been held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy, Report informs.

The reception was attended by representatives of Romanian government agencies, members of parliament, heads of diplomatic missions, and the Azerbaijani diaspora.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania Gudsi Osmanov emphasized that Victory Day symbolizes the national pride and unity of the Azerbaijani people and noted the significance of the peace declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of the US President in August of this year.

Representatives of Romania and Türkiye, who spoke at the event, praised Azerbaijan's role in strengthening stability and peace in the South Caucasus, noting that the historic victory of 2020 has become a source of pride for the entire Turkic world.