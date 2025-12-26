Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Japan okays record defence budget amid rising tensions with China

    Other countries
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 09:35
    Japan okays record defence budget amid rising tensions with China

    Japan's cabinet has approved a record defence budget plan exceeding 9 trillion yen ($85.9 billion) for the coming year, aiming to fortify its strike-back capability and coastal defence with cruise missiles and unmanned arsenals amid rising regional tensions, Report informs referring to ABC News Australia.

    The draft budget for fiscal 2026, beginning April, is up 9.4 percent from 2025 and marks the fourth year of Japan's ongoing five-year program to double annual arms spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product.

    The increase comes as Japan faces elevated tension from China.

    Japan defense budget China
    Yaponiya Nazirlər Kabineti rekord müdafiə xərcləri olan büdcə layihəsini təsdiqləyib
    Кабмин Японии утвердил проект бюджета с рекордными расходами на оборону

    Latest News

    10:31

    Anaclaudia Rossbach: WUF13 in Baku to strengthen UN-Habitat's presence in region - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    10:24

    Gold prices reach new all-time high

    Finance
    10:08

    Georgian PM hopes calm politics in 2026

    Region
    09:55

    Heavy rain storms in California leave three dead

    Other countries
    09:35

    Japan okays record defence budget amid rising tensions with China

    Other countries
    09:24

    Ukraine extends ban on Russian goods imports for year

    Other countries
    09:18

    CBA currency exchange rates (26.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:05

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.12.2025)

    Finance
    08:53

    $400k shipment of live lobsters hijacked en route to Midwest Costco locations in US

    Other countries
    All News Feed