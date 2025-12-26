Japan okays record defence budget amid rising tensions with China
Japan's cabinet has approved a record defence budget plan exceeding 9 trillion yen ($85.9 billion) for the coming year, aiming to fortify its strike-back capability and coastal defence with cruise missiles and unmanned arsenals amid rising regional tensions, Report informs referring to ABC News Australia.
The draft budget for fiscal 2026, beginning April, is up 9.4 percent from 2025 and marks the fourth year of Japan's ongoing five-year program to double annual arms spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product.
The increase comes as Japan faces elevated tension from China.
