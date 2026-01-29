Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Merz says fast-track EU membership for Ukraine not feasible

    Other countries
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 12:48
    Merz says fast-track EU membership for Ukraine not feasible

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday he sees no chance of Ukraine joining the European Union in the near future, Report informs via Dpa.

    "Accession on January 1, 2027, is out of the question. It's not possible," Merz said on Wednesday after talks with his coalition partners in Berlin.

    Any country that wants to join the EU must first meet the Copenhagen criteria, a process that usually takes several years, the chancellor noted.

    However, he emphasized that Ukraine needs a perspective that paves the way for accession in the longer term. "We can slowly bring Ukraine closer to the European Union along the way."

    "That is always possible, but such a rapid accession is simply not feasible," Merz said.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday reiterated his demand for EU membership for his country as early as 2027.

    "Ukraine's accession to the European Union is one of the key security guarantees not only for us, but also for all of Europe," he wrote on X after a telephone conversation with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.

    "Europe's collective strength is possible, in particular, thanks to Ukraine's security, technological, and economic contributions," Zelenskyy continued.

    Germany Ukraine European Union
    Almaniya Kansleri: Ukraynanın Aİ-yə tezliklə daxil olması mümkün deyil
    В Германии заявили о невозможности скорого вступления Украины в ЕС

    Latest News

    20:54

    UK and 23 other OSCE members launch probe into Georgia over rights concerns

    Region
    20:45

    Volume of Indian direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy grows

    Finance
    20:36

    Info session on sustainability held for gov't agencies in preparation for WUF13 event

    Domestic policy
    20:23
    Photo

    Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairman of State Council of Oman

    Foreign policy
    20:11

    Investments of Persian Gulf countries in Azerbaijan exceed $600M

    Finance
    19:56

    EU adds Iran's Revolutionary Guards to terrorist list

    Region
    19:29
    Photo

    Amy Carlon meets with local Jewish community in Azerbaijan's north

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Pakistan, Iran emphasize importance of dialogue for regional stability

    Other countries
    18:57

    EU mobilises additional €50M for Ukraine's urgent winter energy needs

    Region
    All News Feed