    AKBA: Azerbaijani market has large potential for green bonds, ESG tools

    Finance
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 13:36
    AKBA: Azerbaijani market has large potential for green bonds, ESG tools

    The market potential for green bonds and ESG tools in Azerbaijan is very large, Orkhan Baghirov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association (AKBA) Public Union, told Report.

    According to him, Azerbaijan considers itself in the coming decades both as a central hub for energy infrastructure and as a country with considerable potential in green energy: "We see extensive foreign direct investments (FDIs) here, directed toward our renewable energy sector. For now, this is happening through foreign investors and direct investments. However, in the near future, we expect these projects to also be financed through capital markets."

