AKBA: Azerbaijani market has large potential for green bonds, ESG tools
Finance
- 29 January, 2026
- 13:36
The market potential for green bonds and ESG tools in Azerbaijan is very large, Orkhan Baghirov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association (AKBA) Public Union, told Report.
According to him, Azerbaijan considers itself in the coming decades both as a central hub for energy infrastructure and as a country with considerable potential in green energy: "We see extensive foreign direct investments (FDIs) here, directed toward our renewable energy sector. For now, this is happening through foreign investors and direct investments. However, in the near future, we expect these projects to also be financed through capital markets."
Latest News
20:54
UK and 23 other OSCE members launch probe into Georgia over rights concernsRegion
20:45
Volume of Indian direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy growsFinance
20:36
Info session on sustainability held for gov't agencies in preparation for WUF13 eventDomestic policy
20:23
Photo
Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairman of State Council of OmanForeign policy
20:11
Investments of Persian Gulf countries in Azerbaijan exceed $600MFinance
19:56
EU adds Iran's Revolutionary Guards to terrorist listRegion
19:29
Photo
Amy Carlon meets with local Jewish community in Azerbaijan's northForeign policy
19:15
Pakistan, Iran emphasize importance of dialogue for regional stabilityOther countries
18:57