China bans 73 people from soccer for life in latest anti-corruption controversy

    Football
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 13:24
    China banned 73 people from soccer for life on Thursday and deducted points from nine top-tier clubs in its latest anti-corruption campaign over alleged match-fixing, Report informs via AP News.

    Former national team coach and Everton player Li Tie and Chen Xuyuan, former president of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), were among those banned.

    "For 73 industry personnel, including Chen Xuyuan and Li Tie, whose criminal offenses have been confirmed by effective judicial judgments, the CFA has imposed lifetime bans on participating in any football-related activities," a CFA official said.

    In 2024, Li - who managed the national team from 2019 to 2021 - and Chen were convicted of accepting millions of dollars in bribes. Li was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while Chen received a life term.

    Nine Chinese Super League clubs were also punished with point deductions and fines.

    Shanghai Shenhua, which finished second last season, and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers were hardest-hit. The two clubs were each docked 10 points and fined 1 million yuan ($143,788). Defending champion Shanghai Port will start the 2026 season with five points deducted.

    "The point deductions and financial penalties imposed on clubs are based on the amount, nature, seriousness and social impact of the improper transactions in which each club was involved," the CFA said, adding that it would maintain its "zero-tolerance" policy toward corruption.

    In September 2024, 43 officials and players were hit with lifetime bans.

