Azerbaijan's average auto loan rate rises to 13% in 2025

Azerbaijan's average interest rate on auto loans increased to 13% by the end of 2025, up three percentage points from a year earlier, according to data from the country's central bank.

According to Report, the regulator said the average rate on consumer loans issued for home renovations rose to 18%, an increase of two percentage points compared with the end of 2024.

Interest rates on consumer loans for the purchase of household appliances increased by one percentage point to 26%, while rates on credit card loans remained unchanged at 26%.

Average rates on other consumer loans climbed by two percentage points year-on-year to 22% at the end of 2025.