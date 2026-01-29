Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Azerbaijan's average auto loan rate rises to 13% in 2025

    Finance
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 12:37
    Azerbaijan's average auto loan rate rises to 13% in 2025

    Azerbaijan's average interest rate on auto loans increased to 13% by the end of 2025, up three percentage points from a year earlier, according to data from the country's central bank.

    According to Report, the regulator said the average rate on consumer loans issued for home renovations rose to 18%, an increase of two percentage points compared with the end of 2024.

    Interest rates on consumer loans for the purchase of household appliances increased by one percentage point to 26%, while rates on credit card loans remained unchanged at 26%.

    Average rates on other consumer loans climbed by two percentage points year-on-year to 22% at the end of 2025.

    Ötən il Azərbaycanda avtomobil kreditləri üzrə orta faiz dərəcəsi 13 %-ə yüksəlib
    В Азербайджане в 2025 году средняя ставка по автокредитам выросла до 13%

